WEDNESDAY
10:00 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Chenowith Avenue in Umatilla.
10:14 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Pedro Lane and Oregon Trail Road in Echo.
11:19 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Knight Road in Hermiston.
11:32 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
5:10 p.m. — Medications were reported stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot on North Columbia Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
7:53 p.m. — A theft was reported at Marina Apartments on Third Street in Umatilla.
9:10 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Sloan Street in Stanfield.
9:10 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Stanfield Police Department on West Wood Avenue in Stanfield.
9:22 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Cooney Lane Extension in Hermiston.
9:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Main Street in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
9:35 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
11:34 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North Ott Road in Hermiston.
12:12 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for a reported theft on West Kennedy Street in Echo.
1:35 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Chenowith Avenue in Umatilla.
5:56 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Wes Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
6:09 p.m. — A fight was reported on Northwest 11th Street and West Harley Avenue in Hermiston.
7:24 p.m. — Police responded to a reported fight at McKenzie Park on West Orchard Avenue and South First Street in Hermiston.
8:04 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:27 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South First Place in Hermiston.
10:00 p.m. — A theft was reported on East Main Street in Hermiston.
11:19 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 37 in Pendleton.
11:39 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Chelsea Lane in Stanfield.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Monica Marie Kendrick, 40, on one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
•The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan Ellis Kimball, 31, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Thursday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Melvin Ray Mitchell, 62, on four charges, including one felony count for assaulting a public safety officer and another felony count for first-degree theft of over $1,000.
•The Oregon State Police arrested Richard Alan Whalen, 50, on two charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol) and one count for unlawful possession of a firearm.
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Mary Jaylene Leinbach, 49, on one count of DUII.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jerry Duane Simons, 43, on six charges, including one count of first-degree theft, one count of theft by receiving, one count for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and another for possession of a stolen vehicle, all of which are felonies.
