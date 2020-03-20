THURSDAY
8:15 a.m. — There was a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Harvest Foods on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
10:58 a.m. — An assault was reported on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
11:46 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on Tum A Lum Road in Milton-Freewater.
1:34 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Edwards Road in Hermiston.
2:08 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street and East Elm Street
2:42 p.m. — An armed subject was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
5:34 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at a rental property on Northeast Douglas Street in Pilot Rock.
6:57 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a drunken driver who was reported on Southwest Seventh Street and West Orchard Avenue in Hermiston.
6:58 p.m. — Hermiston police cited and released an individual for a theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
7:36 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at a rental property on Northwest 11th Street in Pendleton.
9:04 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at B & M Manufacture Home Court on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
9:09 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Fifth Street in Hermiston.
10:47 p.m. — Police were called to a weaponless fight between four or five males in the Walmart parking lot on North First Street in Hermiston.
10:54 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a suspect after someone reported shots fired at Southwest Third Street and Southwest Nevada Avenue in Irrigon.
FRIDAY
3:06 a.m. — There was a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at East Punkin Center Road and Highway 395 North in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
• The Pendleton Police Department arrested Wade Tucker Jennings, 42, on three charges, including two felony counts of criminal conspiracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.