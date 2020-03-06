THURSDAY
12:54 a.m. — Police were unable to locate a drunken driver, who was reported on Interstate 84 heading westbound near mile post 168.
6:53 a.m. — A car was reported stolen from York Road in Weston.
8:49 a.m. — A suspect was reported for unauthorized entry into a vehicle on South Water Street in Weston.
9:42 am. — Pendleton police made an arrest for an alleged theft at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
11:23 a.m. — An assault was reported at Gilbert Auto on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
12:27 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Southeast 16th Street in Pendleton.
1:11 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Brownfield Park on South Main Street in Pendleton.
2:17 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Dave’s Chevron 12th Street Food Mart on Southwest 12th Street in Pendleton.
3:31 p.m. — Pendleton police cited and released three suspects for a theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
10:41 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Joy Lane in Hermiston.
11:45 p.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Pendleton Market on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.