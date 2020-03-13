THURSDAY
9:08 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on East Percy Avenue in Hermiston.
9:10 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Percy Avenue in Hermiston.
10:29 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
12:00 p.m. — Graffiti was reported at the Bedford Bridge on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
12:37 p.m. — A burglary was reported at Switzler Storage on North Fourth Street in Umatilla.
3:34 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Riverview Mobile Home Estates on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
6:05 p.m. — A report of shots fired was made on Bensel Road and Lind Road in Hermiston.
7:33 p.m. — An assault was reported at a rental property on Southwest Fourth Street in Pendleton.
7:57 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:23 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
8:44 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office helped locate and transport a group of people whose vehicle was stuck in the snow on Western Route Road and Shaw Grade Road in Heppner.
FRIDAY
4:43 a.m. — A theft was reported on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Larry Lee White, 60, on two charges, including one felony count of theft over $1,000.
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Jason Michael Francisco Garza, 29, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
Hermiston police arrested Rene Alfred Barnes, 58, on two charges, including one count of felony theft over $1,000.
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Shardai Briana Mitchell, 27, on one count of felony fourth-degree assault.
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Jennifer Dawn Minthorn, 28, on three charges, including one felony count of possession of meth and another felony count of supplying contraband.
The Umatilla Police Department arrested Kaelynn Hollingsworth, 37, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
Umatilla police arrested Jose Manuel Jr. Longoria, 29, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
