THURSDAY
8:03 a.m. — Truck tires and wheels were reported stolen from Bulow Farms on Pole Line Road in Boardman.
9:16 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Locust Road in Milton-Freewater.
9:24 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Sinclair on Westgate in Pendleton.
9:34 a.m. — Multiple camp trailers were reportedly broken into at Umatilla Marina RV Park on Quincy Avenue in Umatilla.
9:56 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northeast Gillespie Lane in Hermiston.
10:29 a.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
12:35 p.m. — A drunken driver was reporter at Premium Lube on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
1:20 p.m. — An assault was reported on Eastside Road in Milton-Freewater.
3:36 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
3:46 p.m. — Someone reported hearing shots fired near Mountain View Drive in Boardman.
4:40 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Second Street in Pendleton.
6:14 p.m. — Someone reported hearing shots fired near the Eighth Street Bridge on Southwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
FRIDAY
12:45 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Elizabeth Drive in Stanfield.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Oregon State Police arrested Nickolaus Lee Macmanus, 40, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance.) While being transported to jail, Macmanus complained of shortness of breath and was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital, where he was then cited and released.
