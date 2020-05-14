WEDNESDAY
5:18 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Southeast Eighth Street in Hermiston.
8:54 a.m. — Pendleton police made an arrest for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
9:03 a.m. — A theft was reported at Two Rivers Terminal on Fifth Street in Umatilla.
12:26 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Aurora Street in Helix.
1:56 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on East Main Street in Pilot Rock.
2:37 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Northeast 33rd Place in Pendleton.
4:00 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
6:00 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
7:12 p.m. — A burglary was reported on East Columbia Lane in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
1:25 a.m. — One man suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle collision with an elk while traveling east on Interstate 84 near Meacham.
2:31 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast 10th Street in Pendleton.
9:33 a.m. — Police responded to a reported credit card theft on East Gladys Avenue in Hermiston.
10:40 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at First Presbyterian Church on Southwest Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
11:52 a.m. — A woman called police to report “transients” allegedly trespassing in her backyard, stealing chairs and using her electricity to charge their phones.
12:44 p.m. — A theft was reported on North Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater.
1:23 p.m. — An armed subject was reported on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
1:48 p.m. — A fight was reported at the Marigold Hotel on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
3:04 p.m. — A burglary was reported at S&K Storage on Southwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
3:54 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North Washington Street in Weston.
5:00 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Beebe Avenue in Hermiston.
8:20 p.m. — A fireworks complaint was made on North Townsend Road in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•Stanfield police arrested Jonathan Travis Stowers Pells, 25, on three charges, including felony unlawful use of a weapon.
Thursday
The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rose Lee Kramer, 21, on two charges, including first-degree animal neglect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.