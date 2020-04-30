WEDNESDAY
2:23 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northeast Seventh Street in Hermiston.
9:25 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Shadeview Mobile Home Park on Southwest 37th Street in Pendleton.
11:11 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on West Elm Avenue in Hermiston.
9:12 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a drunken driver at Mobil on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
THURSDAY
8:45 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft of a cellphone at Adams City Hall on North Main Street in Adams.
8:45 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Second Street in Pendleton.
12:32 p.m. — Gasoline was reported stolen from vehicles overnight on North Russell Street in Milton-Freewater.
1:42 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Edwards Road and South Highway 395 in Stanfield.
4:01 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a fight on Joy Lane in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Colton Duane Dyer, 30, on two felony charges of possession of a controlled substance.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Jesus Manuel Encinas Valdez, 28, on two felony charges, including one count of strangulation and one count of aggravated assault.
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Miguel A. Reyes, 25, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Thursday
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Jose Alonso Armenta, 25, on five charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher Allen Cooley, 37, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of cocaine.
