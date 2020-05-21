WEDNESDAY
11:19 a.m. — An assault was reported to the Umatilla Police Department on Second Street in Umatilla.
4:36 p.m. — A burglary was reported at A-1 Storage on Southwest Frazer Avenue in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
3:19 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Sixth Street in Hermiston.
5:37 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South First Street in Hermiston.
1:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on at Community Bank of Pendleton on South Main Street in Pendleton.
7:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Bedford Bridge on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
8:34 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Water Street in Weston.
11:59 p.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired on West Orchard Avenue in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Robert Reyes Linarez, 36, on one felony charge of attempting to flee police.
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Veronica Monique Garza, 23, on one felony charge for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Thursday
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Jesus Felix Jr., 23, on three charges, including one count for felony possession of meth.
Friday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Demetri Andrew Brockie, 36, on five charges, including one felony count for attempting to flee police.
