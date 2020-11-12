TUESDAY
8:44 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on South Highway 395 in Stanfield.
4:13 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Russell’s Place on Willamette Avenue in Umatilla.
WEDNESDAY
12:52 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Mountain View Apartments on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
12:59 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northeast Bailey Avenue in Umatilla.
1:24 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Highway 339 in Milton-Freewater.
8:15 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Cooper Corner on West Furnish Avenue in Stanfield.
8:50 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Hailey Place Apartments on Southwest 30th Street in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
8:03 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Time To Wash on Southgate in Pendleton.
1:23 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Joy Lane in Hermiston.
2:30 p.m. — A theft was reported at Irrigon Wildlife Refuge on Patterson Ferry Road and Riverview Lane in Irrigon.
3:52 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Forest Service Road 64 and Forest Service Road 6403.
5:16 p.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on West McKenzie Avenue in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Arthur Kohfield, 25, on five charges, including one count each of felony fourth-degree assault and felony strangulation.
Thursday
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Russell Clarence Proctor, 44, on four charges, including one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
