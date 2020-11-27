TUESDAY
7:06 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at city of Pendleton Parks & Recreation on Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
10:26 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Third Street in Hermiston.
1:50 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Northeast Mount Hebron Drive in Pendleton.
3:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Hill Top Manor on East Punkin Center Road in Umatilla.
WEDNESDAY
4:07 a.m. — Police investigated a reported death on Southwest Vita Court in Pendleton.
3:57 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Sherman Avenue in Athena.
4:45 p.m. — Police responded to two reports of theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
5:00 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on West Crockett Road in Milton-Freewater.
3:47 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Southwest Second Street in Pilot Rock.
4:21 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
10:44 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Redtail RV Park on East Harding Avenue in Stanfield.
12:02 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Eastside Road in Milton-Freewater.
2:23 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at MJ’s Labor Contractors Inc. on Highway 395 North in Hermiston.
3:15 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Vista Trailer Park on Northeast 10th Street in Hermiston.
4:54 p.m. Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Desert Oak Avenue in Hermiston.
10:10 p.m. Police responded to a reported assault on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
FRIDAY
12:20 a.m. Police responded to a reported assault on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton Police arrested Andrew Cortez, 18, on four counts, including one felony count of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one felony count of conspiracy.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Campos Villa, 33, on four counts, including one felony count of failure to appear in court and one felony count of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Luis Garay, 22, on three felony counts, including first-degree forcible rape, first degree sodomy (incest), and first-degree sexual abuse. (forcible sodomy).
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Longoria, 33, on four counts, including one felony count of the failure to appear in court and one felony count of identity theft.
