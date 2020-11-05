WEDNESDAY
10:50 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Aspen Drive in Hermiston.
4:47 p.m. — A theft was reported on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
6:35 a.m. — A business was reportedly broken into with items stolen from it on North Main Street in Milton-Freewater.
7:53 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight at Denny’s on Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
7:58 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Southwest 12th Street in Pendleton.
8:11 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Northwest 10th Street in Pendleton.
1:47 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
3:16 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southshore Drive in Umatilla.
4:35 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on North Water Street in Weston.
6:59 p.m. — A woman was transported to Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston with complaints of dizziness after a two-vehicle crash on East Punkin Center Road and Highway 207 in Hermiston.
8:59 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
10:14 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on East Pine Avenue in Hermiston.
10:36 p.m. — A Dodge pickup was reported stolen from a business on North Main Street in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Guadalupe Lara Garcia, 26, on three charges, including one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance).
