WEDNESDAY
12:34 a.m. — A theft was reported on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
1:45 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
11:31 a.m. — A theft was reported on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
4:06 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
8:01 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Green Acres Mobile Park on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater.
8:14 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Stafford Hansell Road in Hermiston.
9:17 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Moore Avenue in Hermiston.
9:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Edwards Road in Hermiston.
10:24 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on East Main Street in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
1:13 a.m. — A theft was reported at Irrigon Shell Station on East Highway 739 in Irrigon.
7:07 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on North Loop Road in Stanfield.
8:02 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Highway 207 in Lexington.
10:55 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Madison Farms on Madison Road in Echo.
2:15 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Woodpecker Truck Stop on Clark Lane in Pendleton.
2:19 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
2:26 p.m. — A theft was reported on Dean Avenue in Umatilla.
4:14 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Mobil on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
FRIDAY
6:13 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Southwest Court Avenue and Southwest First Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Travis James Broadfoot, 29, on one charge of felony possession of meth.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested David Castine Shippentower, 63, on one felony tribal charge of dangerous drugs.
