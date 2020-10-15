WEDNESDAY
1:42 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Southwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
2:01 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
2:05 p.m. — A man reported a backpack containing cash and items was stolen while he and his family were at a laundromat on Saturday, Oct. 10.
2:45 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
4:56 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight at Shadeview Mobile Home Park on Southwest 37th Street in Pendleton.
5:27 p.m. — A theft was reported at Circle K on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
6:01 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Birch Street in Pilot Rock.
7:38 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Stephens Road in Milton-Freewater.
7:44 p.m. — Police were unable to locate an individual reported with blood on their face and a black eye after an assault was reported on East Oregon Avenue in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
6:01 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Southeast First Street in Pendleton.
8:18 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Highway 730 and Highway 37 in Umatilla.
9:09 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Adams Road in Pendleton.
11:46 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
1:45 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Humbert Refuse and Recycling on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater.
2:11 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Sjoren Lane in Hermiston.
3:18 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Pheasant Ridge Street in Umatilla.
10:39 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Brown Building on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested David Lynn Hickox, 61, on six charges, including one count of felony possession of methamphetamine and one felony count for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Danny Ray Nelson, 51, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Marcel Camacho Rea, 23, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Silverio Lopez-Larios, 23, on one count of DUII (alcohol).
Thursday
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Marcial Tiscareno, 32, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Zachary Paul Masters, 22, on 11 charges, including one felony county each of aggravated identity theft and identity theft.
