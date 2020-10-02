WEDNESDAY
8:16 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Third Street in Umatilla.
8:38 a.m. — A theft was reported at Desert Sands Manufactured Home Contractors on Robnett Street in Hermiston.
9:47 a.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
10:15 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on East Currant Street in Athena.
10:45 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Third Street in Pendleton.
12:33 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Pikes Peak Road and Foster Road in Milton-Freewater.
12:55 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast Goodwin Avenue and Southeast Seventh Street in Pendleton.
5:30 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast Fifth Street in Pendleton.
9:37 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast Seventh Street in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
8:45 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
10:30 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Country Lane in Hermiston.
12:21 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
7:16 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Marshall Avenue in Pendleton.
8:31 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Northwest Despain Avenue in Pendleton.
FRIDAY
7:04 a.m. — A theft was reported at Super 8 Motel on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Cordell Martin, 31, on five charges, including one felony count each of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft.
The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Travis Todd Hartrampf, 31, on five charges, including one felony count each of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft.
