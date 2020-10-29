WEDNESDAY
11:56 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Jones Scott Road in Umatilla.
2:35 p.m. — A theft was reported on Northwest 15th Drive in Pendleton.
3:29 p.m. — A vehicle hit and damaged a fire hydrant on Northeast Fifth Avenue and North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater.
6:30 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Southeast Sixth Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
THURSDAY
5:32 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on McKay Drive in Pendleton.
10:33 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northwest Dawn Drive in Hermiston.
12:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Bridgeport Avenue in Umatilla.
1:31 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North Townsend Road in Hermiston.
4:49 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
7:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 730 and Interstate 82 in Umatilla.
8:22 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Theater Lane in Hermiston.
9:57 p.m. — A burglary was reported on North Townsend Road in Hermiston.
FRIDAY
6:17 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Stanfield RV Park on South Main Street in Stanfield.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Katrina Anne Quinones, 35, on four charges, including two felony counts of assaulting a public safety officer.
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Nicholas Gerarldo Guerra, 29, on five charges, including two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and one felony count of manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
