WEDNESDAY
7:40 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Safe T Transport LLC on Southgate Place in Pendleton.
9:11 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on East Beebe Avenue in Hermiston.
10:54 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Desert Sky Drive and South First Street in Hermiston.
11:42 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast 20th Street in Pendleton.
1:26 p.m. — A theft was reported at E Street Sales on Southeast Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
2:34 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
5:07 p.m. — Police issued a citation for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Walmart.
5:49 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Third Street in Hermiston.
6:07 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
11:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 12th Street in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
12:38 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Oak Avenue in Hermiston.
6:14 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at Cold Springs Substation on Craig Road and West Spearman Road in Hermiston.
10:05 a.m. — An assault was reported at Motel 6 on Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
11:15 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
5:45 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for an alleged theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
7:19 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
7:28 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Mountain Glen Apartments on Northeast Pioneer Drive in Heppner.
7:36 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Lady Faire Hair Care on West Main Street in Pilot Rock.
8:07 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for an alleged theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachary James Steagall, 43, on one count of felony possession of a prohibited firearm.
•The Oregon State Police cited and released Mathew E. Romero, 29, for one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol and controlled substances).
Thursday
•The Oregon State Police cited and released Conner Mark Schumacher, 25, for one count of DUII (alcohol).
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tre Steven Cimmiyotti, 22, on two charges, including one count of felony strangulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.