WEDNESDAY
1:43 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
6:44 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Northeast Washington Drive in Irrigon.
9:19 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Joy Lane in Hermiston.
11:43 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Wildwood RV Park on Wildwood Lane in Umatilla.
3:59 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
5:50 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Southwest 21st Street in Pendleton.
7:45 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Motel 6 on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
8:45 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
10:38 a.m. — An assault was reported at Morrow County OHV Park on Forest Service Road 21 in Heppner.
1:03 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Southwest Frazer Avenue in Pendleton.
1:39 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Lamplighter on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
3:30 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle on Southeast Thomas Avenue in Irrigon.
4:11 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Washington Lane in Irrigon.
4:27 p.m. — A theft was reported on Northwest Despain Avenue in Pendleton.
4:52 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Bedford Bridge on Southwest 18th Street in Pendleton.
5:54 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
6:55 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Northwest 11th Street in Pendleton.
7:09 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Walla Walla Street in Umatilla.
7:40 p.m. — An assault was reported on Forest Service Road 5448 in the Umatilla National Forest.
8:36 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Willow Creek Apartments on West Willow Street in Heppner.
8:47 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Terry Michelle Carraway, 49, on two charges, including one count of felony first-degree burglary.
