WEDNESDAY
11:59 a.m. — A theft was reported on Northeast Fourth Street in Pilot Rock.
1:17 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Highway 204 in Weston.
1:56 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
6:46 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Raymond Street in Umatilla.
8:23 p.m. — Three vehicles were reportedly broken into on Depot Lane in Irrigon.
8:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Shadeview Mobile Home Park on Southwest 37th Street in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
2:59 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Mountain View Apartments on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
4:04 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Cooney Lane in Hermiston.
4:57 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Keystone RV on Northwest Westgate Drive in Pendleton.
9:50 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault at McKay House on Southwest 40th Street in Pendleton.
12:14 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Stateline Road and Elliot Road in Milton-Freewater.
12:18 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on North Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater.
2:23 p.m. — A theft was reported on North Townsend Road and Northeast Magpie Lane in Hermiston.
7:21 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:01 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at One Stop on Stafford Hansell Road in Hermiston.
9:35 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Aspen Drive in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dylan Michael Ostrom, 24, on one charge of felony fourth-degree assault.
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Alejandro Gutierrez, 23, on three charges, including one count of felony possession of a controlled substance.
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Deshawn Duane Ryder, 20, on two felony tribal charges of dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
