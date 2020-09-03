WEDNESDAY
5:05 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Interstate 84 and Tower Road in Boardman.
1:15 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Walla Walla River Road in Milton-Freewater.
3:19 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on West Standard Avenue and Northwest Third Street in Hermiston.
3:22 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on East Sunset Drive in Hermiston.
3:30 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
5:46 p.m. — A theft was reported at Wayside Market on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
6:32 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 30th Street in Pendleton.
7:40 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
10:26 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight on North First Street in Hermiston.
10:53 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Pilot Truck Stop on South Highway 395 in Stanfield.
11:02 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northgate in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
9:14 a.m. — Police cited and released someone for an alleged theft on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
9:91 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
9:31 a.m. — Police responded to the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Y’R Stuff Mini Storage on Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
9:46 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Umatilla Inn on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
10:06 a.m. — A theft was reported at Harvest Foods on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
10:42 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
12:12 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Kelli Boulevard in Hermiston.
12:18 p.m. — A theft was reported on West McKenzie Avenue in Hermiston.
1:08 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Medvill Court in Hermiston.
2:11 p.m. — A theft was reported at Bordertown Feed and Supply on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
3:31 p.m. — A theft was reported at Rite Aide on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
4:44 p.m. — A theft was reported at Ac Mini Storage & RV Park on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
5:04 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
FRIDAY
12:48 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Second Street and Patterson Avenue in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Oregon State Police arrested Jeffery Vernon Nelson, 34, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substances).
Thursday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Christian Alexander Fonseca, 25, on four charges, including one count of felony possession of heroin.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Abraham Barajas, 21, on four charges, including one count of felony possession of heroin.
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Alberto Guadalupe, 34, on nine charges, including two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Rhonda Lynn Tilley, 58, on eight charges, including two felony counts of attempting to flee police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.