TUESDAY
7:44 a.m. — Money and other items were stolen from a business on the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue in Milton-Freewater that was burglarized.
10:45 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Steagall Road in Irrigon.
1:33 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported at Circle K on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
1:51 p.m. — An assault was reported on Southeast Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
2:14 p.m. — A ball hitch was stolen from a vehicle on North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater.
4:06 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Carlson’s Umatilla Drug on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
4:59 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
7:17 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Terwilliger Apartments on Southwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
10:04 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Couse Creek Road in Milton-Freewater.
WEDNESDAY
12:45 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Locust Road in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Clinton Miles Case, 31, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
