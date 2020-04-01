TUESDAY
2:49 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Orchard Avenue in Hermiston.
5:04 a.m. — Police responded to a fight on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
1:16 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at North Star Storage Units on Joy Lane in Hermiston.
2:54 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Craig Road in Hermiston.
3:16 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 13th Place in Hermiston.
3:28 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Aspen Drive in Hermiston.
4:03 p.m. — A burglary was reported at Self Stor Mini Storage on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
9:56 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Aspen Drive in Hermiston.
WEDNESDAY
2:35 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Cayuse Winery on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Jerome Myles Minthorn, 36, on seven charges, including felony use of and criminal activity in drugs, supplying contraband, and driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance).
