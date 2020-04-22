TUESDAY
10:39 a.m. — A bomb threat was reported on Northwest Fourth Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
11:00 a.m. — Pendleton police made an arrest after a domestic disturbance report was made at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
3:16 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Linden Way in Heppner.
4:31 p.m. — A report of shots fired was made on Rieth Road in Echo.
6:10 p.m. — Packages were reported stolen from a mailbox on Northeast Eighth Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
6:19 p.m. — A verbal domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 15th Street in Hermiston.
7:40 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
8:00 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Prickly Pear Lane in Irrigon.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Lorenzo Grave Domingo, 40, on three charges, including one felony count of first-degree forgery and another for criminal possession of a forged instrument.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Michael Anthony Verdun, 25, on one count of felony domestic violence aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.