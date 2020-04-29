TUESDAY
11:24 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at KOA on Southeast Third Street in Pendleton.
12:37 p.m. — A burglary was reported at Bert's Auto Salvage on Baggett Lane in Hermiston.
2:26 p.m. — A theft was reported on Prunedale Road in Milton-Freewater.
5:55 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Northeast Anvidon Street in Pendleton.
6:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Madison Street in Irrigon.
8:55 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Byers Avenue and Southeast Third Street in Pendleton.
