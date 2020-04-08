TUESDAY
12:04 p.m. — Police responded to a fight between two men on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
12:50 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported at Brooke RV Park on Northeast Eighth Street in Pendleton.
2:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Porter Court in Hermiston.
3:57 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported at Short Stop on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
4:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
6:20 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Wildwood Lane and Highway 730 in Umatilla.
7:34 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Umatilla RV Park on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
7:56 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Edgar Nunez Orozco, 28, on two charges, including one count of felony aggravated assault.
