MONDAY
10:28 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported at Baxters Auto on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
10:35 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Country Lane in Hermiston.
11:51 a.m. — An arrest was made after police responded to a domestic disturbance on West June Avenue in Hermiston.
3:07 p.m. — The Boardman Fire Department responded to the report of a RV fire on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 outside of Boardman.
3:43 p.m. — A theft was reported at Wtechlink Inc. on Southeast Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
5:08 p.m. — A theft was reported at Ss Car Wash on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
6:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 10th Street in Hermiston.
8:41 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Crossroads on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
TUESDAY
6:16 a.m. — An assault was reported at Chinn Apartments on North Townsend Road in Hermiston.
7:18 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft to on Southwest Birch Street in Pilot Rock.
8:04 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West McKenzie Avenue in Hermiston.
8:08 a.m. — A theft was reported at Round Up City Repair on Southwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
8:56 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Hapo Bank on North Water Street in Weston.
10:46 a.m. — A theft was reported at a rental property on Southwest 22nd Street in Pendleton.
10:54 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on East Hurlburt Avenue in Hermiston.
2:56 p.m. — An assault was reported on Northwest Overlook Drive in Hermiston.
3:19 p.m. — A theft was reported on Olson Road in Boardman.
7:14 p.m. — A driver and their passenger were transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 207 between Simplot and Stanfield Meadows roads.
7:47 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Third Street in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Tyler Duane Winterton, 30, on three charges, including one count of felony possession of heroin.
Wednesday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Daniel Christopher Morse, 30, on five charges, including one count of felony possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.