MONDAY
12:20 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Beebe Avenue in Hermiston.
2:11 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South First Street in Hermiston.
8:36 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Marshall Avenue in Pendleton.
8:57 a.m. — A theft was reported at Bulow Farms on Pole Line Road in Boardman.
8:59 a.m. — A theft was reported on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
9:05 a.m. — A theft was reported at Grocery Outlet on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
10:21 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Jefferson Street in Athena.
10:35 a.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
11:26 a.m. — A theft was reported on Rhea Creek Road in Ione.
11:47 a.m. — A burglary was reported on South First Street in Hermiston.
1:13 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
1:15 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Southwest Tony Drive in Hermiston.
2:44 p.m. — A theft was reported on West Laird Avenue in Hermiston.
8:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Southeast Third Street in Hermiston.
9:13 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Miller Loop in Umatilla.
10:23 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Tt’s Mini Mart on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
10:40 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Court Avenue and Southwest Second Street in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
9:37 a.m. — A theft was reported at Pendleton Floor And Carpet on Southeast Third Street in Pendleton.
11:05 a.m. — An assault was reported at Comfort Inn & Suites on Highway 207 in Hermiston.
1:57 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Chinook Avenue in Umatilla.
5:17 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
6:09 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Forty Mile Marker on East Marine Drive in Boardman.
7:42 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East May Street and Northeast Chase Street in Heppner.
7:52 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Theater Lane in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Oregon State Police cited and released Mariano Carrillo Garcia, 33, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•The Oregon State Police arrested Benjamin John Larsen, 33, on six charges, including one count of DUII (controlled substance) and one count of felony possession of heroin.
Tuesday
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Ajamu Dia Nathan, 22, on three charges, including one count of felony second-degree burglary.
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Kristy Ann Barnhill, 22, on two charges, including one count of felony second-degree burglary.
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Lamya Kay Nathan, 20, on three charges, including one count of felony criminal conspiracy.
Wednesday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested William Paul Breckheimer, 25, on two charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol).
