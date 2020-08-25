MONDAY
6:19 a.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast Division Street in Irrigon.
7:19 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
8:07 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
8:32 a.m. — A theft was reported at And Main on Highway 207 and Campbell Road in Echo.
9:57 a.m. — A theft was reported at Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store on Tower Road in Boardman.
1:20 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southeast Division Street in Irrigon.
2:17 p.m. — A theft was reported at Space Age Fuel on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
2:48 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Banner Bank on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
2:51 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Chinook Court in Umatilla.
4:16 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Third Street in Pendleton.
4:21 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen on West Broadway Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
8:59 p.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at Boutique Air on Airport Road in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
6:17 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Northwest Despain Avenue in Pendleton.
7:13 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported at the Brown Building on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
9:09 a.m. — A theft was reported on Northwest Third Street in Pilot Rock.
11:08 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Northwest 15th Street in Pendleton.
12:08 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight on Southwest Dorion Avenue and Main Street in Pendleton.
7:52 p.m. — The Oregon State Police found carpentry tools left in the northbound lane of Highway 395 on the north side of the intersection with Punkin Center Road.
7:58 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Northwest Third Street in Hermiston.
8:44 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on McKinley Street in Umatilla.
WEDNESDAY
12:09 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Loop Road in Hermiston.
2:23 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight at Stillman Park on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
6:53 a.m. — Items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Red Lion on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Chantal Dorina Ramirez, 29, on three charges, including one count of felony delivery of methamphetamine.
Wednesday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Andrew Dewayne Dayley, 33, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
