MONDAY
7:31 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Pine Avenue in Hermiston.
9:29 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Circle K on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
12:27 p.m. — A theft was reported at Bard Park on North Main Street and West Roosevelt Street in Stanfield.
2:05 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at the Echo Masonic Lodge on South Dupont Street in Echo.
5:05 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
7:33 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Spruce Street in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
1:00 a.m. — Police cited and released someone for an alleged theft on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
4:04 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Eskimo Avenue in Hermiston.
4:57 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest River Hill Drive in Hermiston.
7:19 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Pendleton Tire Factory on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
8:16 a.m. — A theft was reported at Suzi’s Handy Mart on North Water Street in Weston.
9:59 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest 15th Street in Pendleton.
12:53 p.m. — A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
6:07 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on West Alleluia Avenue in Hermiston.
9:15 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
10:06 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight on Northeast Aspen Drive in Hermiston.
10:56 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northwest 14th Street in Pendleton.
11:06 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Northwest 12th Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Oregon State Police arrested Maribel R. Gonzalez, 25, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•The Stanfield Police Department arrested Bridgette Ann Packard, 33, on four charges, including one count of felony first-degree burglary.
Tuesday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Rhyan James Baney, 32, on eight charges, including one count of felony first-degree theft.
