MONDAY
8:38 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Northwest Ingram Lane in Pendleton.
9:04 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Northwest Third Street in Pendleton.
2:45 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a lost eight-year-old boy at Sherwin Williams Co. on Southeast Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
3:15 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 10th Street and East Elm Avenue in Hermiston.
7:15 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a hit and run on Coffman Lane in Milton-Freewater.
TUESDAY
8:04 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southeast Second Street in Pendleton.
1:57 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Rocket Mart on North First Street in Hermiston.
3:15 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on North Townsend Street in Hermiston.
5:35 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Third Street in Pendleton.
