TUESDAY
7:26 a.m. — A burglary was reported on West Standard Avenue in Hermiston.
8:21 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North Franklin Street in Weston.
9:04 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
9:09 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
10:54 a.m. — A theft was reported at the South Hills Apartments on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
11:10 a.m. — A woman reported her keys and food stamp card were stolen on South Wayne Street in Stanfield.
12:07 p.m. — A trail camera was reported stolen from Cottonwood Creek Road in Milton-Freewater.
3:03 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Pendleton Convention Center on Westgate in Pendleton.
4:02 p.m. – Police responded to a reported theft on E Street in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Boardman Police Department arrested Roy Jalomo Vargas, 40, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
