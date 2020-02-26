TUESDAY
1:12 a.m. — Police responded to a fight between two men on East Main Street in Hermiston.
10:50 a.m. — Pendleton police arrested a suspect for a reported theft on Southwest Emigrant Avenue and Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
11:54 a.m. — Pendleton police arrested a suspect for a reported theft on the 100 block of Southwest Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
12:12 p.m. — Police responded to a fight on Seventh Street in Umatilla.
12:20 p.m. — Graffiti was located on Southwest Ninth Street in Hermiston.
12:45 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect on misdemeanor charges for stealing a trailer from Green Acres on Paterson Ferry Road in Irrigon.
1:06 p.m. — A broken window was reported on the 100 block of Northeast Fifth Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
1:35 p.m. — A boat motor was reported stolen from a rental property on Southwest Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
3:15 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest 13th Place in Hermiston.
3:19 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
4:52 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office issued a citation to a woman whose dog reportedly bit a child on Southeast Division Street in Irrigon.
5:46 p.m. — A theft was reported on Blue Jay Street and Pine Tree Avenue in Umatilla.
6:46 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Southwest Kirk Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Martin Ornelas, 32, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.