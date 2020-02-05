TUESDAY
9:55 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Grocery Outlet on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:33 a.m. — On North Ott Road in Umatilla, a woman reported the lock to her gate was cut and the gate left open, which let the majority of her cattle out.
11:47 a.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
1:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Ballou Road and Highway 339 in Milton-Freewater.
1:46 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
3:05 p.m. — A green card was reported stolen from Southeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
4:24 p.m. — A fight was reported at Sunridge Middle School on Southwest Runnion Avenue in Pendleton.
7:41 p.m. — A man reported his vehicle was stolen from his residence on the 10 block of North Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater.
9:03 p.m. — A theft was reported on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
10:45 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on North Wayne Street in Stanfield.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested James Boyd Brown, 53, on 10 charges, including one count of felony theft of over $1,000 and felony possession of meth.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Jonathan Thomas Tate, 21, on one count each of domestic abuse and assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.