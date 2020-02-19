TUESDAY
9:39 a.m. — A theft was reported on Westland Road in Hermiston.
2:28 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southeast 17th Street in Pendleton.
2:52 p.m. — Someone reported hearing five gunshots fired over a 20-minute period near Southwest 30th Street and Southwest Jay Avenue in Pendleton.
4:18 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Joy Lane in Hermiston.
6:25 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 10th Street in Hermiston.
6:57 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Mill Creek Road in Walla Walla, Washington.
8:07 p.m. — A woman reported someone broke into her room at the Arthur Palmer residence on Southwest Wyoming Avenue in Irrigon.
8:56 p.m. — A burglary occurred on Southeast Third Street in Hermiston.
9:16 p.m. — A fire was reported near Pacific Ethanol Columbia on Rail Loop Drive in Boardman. Boardman Fire Department responded and contained it without incident.
WEDNESDAY
1:24 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Lamb Street in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Department arrested Amanda Renee Grigsby, 38, on two charges, including one count of simple assault (domestic violence).
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Jonni Kateri Spencer, 37, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•The Stanfield Police Department arrested Carolina Lee Perez, 47, on one count of DUII (alcohol).
Wednesday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Lamya Kay Nathan, 20, on two charges, including one felony count of second-degree burglary.
•Hermiston police arrested Esmeralda Sanchez, 32, on two charges, including one felony count of second-degree burglary.
