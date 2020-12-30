MONDAY
3:16 p.m. — Police responded to the report of shots fired on Hurst Lane in Milton-Freewater.
3:31 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Brownell Boulevard in Umatilla.
TUESDAY
2:45 a.m. — Police conducted a death investigation at Sunridge Adult Care II on Southwest Olson Avenue in Pendleton.
3:12 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:02 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southeast Kirk Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Nelson Ulises Farias, 28, on eight counts, including felony counts of failing to appear in court (2 counts), violating parole, first-degree theft exceeding $1,000, possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and possessing a Schedule II controlled substance.
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Rafael Rene Garza, 40, on two felony counts, including unlawful possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear in court, and one misdemeanor count of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon.
•The Oregon State Police arrested Teeman Eli Jackson, 28, on two counts, including one felony count of driving under the influence of intoxicants with three or more convictions in the past 10 years, and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.