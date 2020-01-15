TUESDAY
7:14 a.m. — Horizon Project,t 608 N. Russell St., Milton-Freewater, reported fuel stolen from one of its vehicles.
8:09 a.m. — Checks were reported stolen from the old Milton-Freewater business Gracie's Cakes, 111 S. Main St.
9:03 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 100 block of the southwest river levee in Pendleton.
9:48 a.m. — An assault was reported at Rieth Road in Pendleton.
10:48 a.m. — A theft was reported at the Umatilla Liquor Store on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
12:25 p.m. — A theft was reported at Country Garden 23 on Country Garden Road in Irrigon.
3:20 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 100 block of Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
4:18 p.m. — A theft was reported at Harvest Foods on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
5:07 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Ninth Street in Hermiston.
6:32 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Eighth Street in Umatilla.
6:36 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Juniper Avenue in Hermiston.
9:13 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
10:57 p.m. — A theft was reported on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
WEDNESDAY
2:58 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Southwest Third Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Diego Vega Ibarra, 18, on one felony count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
