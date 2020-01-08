TUESDAY
5:33 a.m. — A drunken driver was reported on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
7:58 a.m. — A theft was reported at West Catherine Avenue in Hermiston.
7:59 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Issel Lane in Hermiston.
8:30 a.m. — Police took a report for a theft that occurred between Dec. 20 and Jan. 6 on Bombing Road in Boardman. A total of $9,200 worth of equipment was reported stolen.
9:41 a.m. — On Southeast Division Street in Irrigon, a man reported a theft after he gave $3,200 to his brother to help install a new central air unit in their mother's house but the brother "ripped him off."
10:30 a.m. — Police responded to a report of child abuse/neglect at the Motel 6 on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
10:47 a.m. — A man reported three bags of cans were stolen from the back of his truck overnight on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
12:02 p.m. — Police took a report for a theft at the Pilot Rock Market on Northwest Birch Street in Pilot Rock.
12:49 p.m. — A gunshot was reported coming from the east on East Hurlburt Avenue in Hermiston.
12:42 p.m. — A theft was reported on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
3:27 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a fight between a man and woman over a sign on Interstate 82 eastbound and Highway 730 in Umatilla.
4:22 p.m. — A Hermiston woman reported her home that's currently vacant while she sells it was broken into and a shed door was damaged. She said the same house was broken into about a month ago.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Cecillia Nicole Mitchell, 25, on two felony charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
•Oregon State Police cited and released Tyri Rayshaad Dunn, 27, for failing to stop to be weighed at the Umatilla Port of Entry. Dunn didn't have an Oregon weight permit, was over the legal weight limit and had falsified logs.
