TUESDAY
12:07 a.m. — A burglary occurred on Southeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
7:56 a.m. — A man reported his truck was stolen from his residence on the 100 block of Southeast Fifth Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
3:43 p.m. — Someone reported four abandoned puppies were found on Highway 207 near Echo and Baseline Lane between Ione and Lexington. Police located and transported two dogs from the scene.
3:45 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
3:51 p.m. — A theft was reported on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
6:07 p.m. — An attempted burglary was reported on Lewis Street in Umatilla.
7:00 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a drunken driver who was reported on North Ott Road and Diagonal Boulevard in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Jacob Solis, 29, on three charges, including unauthorized use of a vehicle and second-degree burglary, both felonies.
•The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mason Christopher Martin, 26, on four charges, including one felony count of strangulation.
•The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Vince Wayne Sconce, 67, on one felony count of strangulation.
•The Stanfield Police Department arrested Jacob Michael Ellis, 30, one three charges, including felony unlawful possession of meth.
