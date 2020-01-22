TUESDAY
8:17 a.m. — An assault occurred at Umatilla Marina Park on Quincy Avenue in Umatilla.
9:15 a.m. — A theft was reported on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
2:28 p.m. — A woman reported one of her car tires was slashed last night on Washington Lane in Irrigon.
3:20 p.m. — Mats were reported stolen from the post office on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
3:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Assembly of God Church on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
3:23 p.m. — A man reported that a dog on Northeast Elder and Quaid streets in Heppner jumped and bit his arm while he was walking along a fence.
6:18 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a drunk driver reported at Denny's on Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
9:05 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
9:12 p.m. — A theft was reported at a rental property on South Main Street in Pendleton.
9:30 p.m. — There was a report of shots fired from a dark-colored four-door sedan on North First Street in Hermiston heading towards Walmart on Highway 395.
9:57 p.m. — An attempted burglary was reported on Highway 204 in Weston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Emmy Jean Adkins, 30, was arrested on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicant (alcohol).
•Daniel Steven Brehaut, 56, was arrested on one count of DUII (alcohol).
