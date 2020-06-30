MONDAY
11:59 a.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired at a rental property on Southeast Isaac Avenue in Pendleton.
1:28 p.m. — A theft was reported on Summit Lane in Boardman.
4:31 p.m. — Seven people were transported to Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston with injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 395 and East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
4:32 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Marigold Hotel on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
6:04 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Orchard Avenue in Hermiston.
6:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
12:09 a.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired on North First Street in Hermiston.
11:36 a.m. — There was a report of someone trying to set a bench on fire and break into a shed on North Russel Street in Milton-Freewater.
12:54 p.m. — Pendleton police made an arrest for an alleged theft at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
12:57 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Toms Country on Highway 395 North in Hermiston.
2:36 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Winn Road in Weston.
4:15 p.m. — Pendleton police and fire responded to a grass fire burning in a flower bed at Umpqua Bank on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
4:38 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Harvest Foods on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
6:13 p.m. — A theft was reported on Leezer Avenue in Echo.
6:14 p.m. — Multiple agencies responded to a report of a grass fire on Highway 74 in Lexington.
10:08 p.m. — Multiple agencies responded to a reported of a grass fire on Interstate 84 westbound near Pendleton.
10:14 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Edwards Road in Pendleton.
WEDNESDAY
12:07 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Seventh Street in Umatilla.
2:38 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Overlook Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Andrew James Stubblefield, 32, on five charges, including two counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of felony strangulation.
Tuesday
•The Oregon State Police arrested Janet Elisabeth Evans, 48, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substances).
•The Boardman Police Department arrested Ruben Garcia Gomez, 34, on two charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol).
•The Stanfield Police Department arrested Cynthia Ann Brown, 32, on two charges, including one count of felony aggravated assault.
