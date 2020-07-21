MONDAY
8:00 a.m. — A theft was reported at a rental property on Southwest Runnion Place in Pendleton.
9:37 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Locust Road in Milton-Freewater.
11:27 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Second Street in Umatilla.
3:12 p.m. — A theft was reported at Village Apartments on Southwest Fifth Place in Pendleton.
3:31 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Peace Lane in Hermiston.
4:52 p.m. — A theft was reported at Oxbow Trail No. 2 on West Elm Avenue and Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
5:13 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Eighth Street in Umatilla.
6:01 p.m. — A theft was reported at Boutique Air on Airport Road in Pendleton.
6:35 p.m. — A burglary was reported on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
8:23 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Rocket Mart on North First Street in Hermiston.
10:03 p.m. — A fight was reported on Southwest Isaac Avenue in Pendleton.
11:22 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Affordable Storage on West Third Street in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
1:11 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater.
9:50 a.m. — A theft was reported on West Buckley Street in Echo.
11:09 a.m. — A theft was reported at Jones Mini Storage on North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater.
3:39 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast 19th Drive in Pendleton.
3:59 p.m. — Boardman Fire Department responded to a grass fire that neared the shoulder of Interstate 84.
7:41 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Sunshine Lane in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Suevina Jo Higheagle, 34, on two felony tribal charges of criminal activity in drugs and dangerous drugs.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Peter Henry Rachor, 38, on three charges, including one count of felony fourth-degree assault and another of felony first-degree burglary.
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Adam Everett Harvill, 31, on three felony charges, including two counts of strangulation and one count of fourth-degree assault.
