MONDAY
6:34 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Bobby's Beach on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
7:22 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Fourth Street in Umatilla.
7:32 a.m. — An assault was reported on at Twin Ponds on Forest Service Road 52 in Ukiah.
11:23 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Seventh Street in Pendleton.
12:37 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at a residence on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
6:11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at H & P Cafe on West Main Street in Stanfield.
7:09 p.m. — A theft was reported at Irrigon Shell Station on East Highway 730 in Irrigon.
8:07 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Bahai Center Apartments on Southeast Court Place in Pendleton.
9:12 p.m. — Pendleton police made an arrest after responding to a domestic disturbance at a rental property on Southwest 21st Street in Pendleton.
9:24 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Chevron on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
TUESDAY
2:05 a.m. — A theft was reported at Circle K on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
7:14 a.m. — Police issued a warning after responding to the report of a fight on Southeast Frazer Avenue and Southeast Third Street in Pendleton.
11:11 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Raymond Street in Umatilla.
11:43 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Madison Street in Umatilla.
12:28 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Sunridge Retirement Community on Southwest Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
1:47 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Walla Walla River and Cache Hollow roads in Milton-Freewater.
1:47 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for an alleged theft at Indian Hills Chevron on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
5:08 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 15th Street in Pendleton.
9:17 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at a rental property on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Melissa Rae White, 44, on three charges, including one count of felony aggravated harassment.
Tuesday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Denise Lee Ann Mora, 48, on two charges, including one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Dusty Jerod Cooper, 38, on one charge of felony third-degree assault.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Angela Michelle Carson, 35, on one charge of felony third-degree assault.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Ivory Ann Sylvester, 32, on one charge of felony first-degree theft.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Jacob Breeding-Beacham, 23, on three charges, including one count of felony first-degree burglary and one count of felony strangulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.