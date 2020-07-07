MONDAY
8:14 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Whiskey Inn on Southeast Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
8:53 a.m. — A theft of equipment worth up to $30,000 was repotted at a job site on East Columbia Avenue and Lewis and Clark Drive in Boardman.
9:28 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported at Oregon Water Resources Department on Southeast Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
9:35 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
10:09 a.m. — An assault was reported at Homestead Apartments on Northwest Bailey Avenue in Pendleton.
10:50 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Broad Street in Weston.
12:22 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
12:33 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Fourth Street in Pendleton.
2:18 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Southwest Kirk Avenue in Pendleton.
4:29 p.m. — A theft was reported at Sam’s Corner Market on Broadway Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
4:53 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northeast Alora Drive in Hermiston.
5:43 p.m. — Gas was reported stolen from Zip Zone on South Main Street in Milton-Freewater.
6:15 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Grocery Outlet on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
9:38 p.m. — A theft was reported on Highway 730 in Irrigon.
TUESDAY
5:26 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater.
7:33 a.m. — A theft was reported on Telephone Pole Road in Milton-Freewater.
9:18 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Juniper Avenue in Hermiston.
9:53 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Yellow Jacket and Winesap roads in Milton-Freewater.
2:45 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Autumn Avenue in Hermiston.
2:57 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Nutrigen Ag Solutions on Buffalo Lane in Hermiston.
5:28 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
5:58 p.m. – An assault was reported at Silver Creek Construction on Willamette Avenue in Umatilla.
8:51 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
WEDNESDAY
12:24 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Southwest Fourth Street in Pendleton.
1:43 a.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Blue Mountain Village Apartments on Southwest Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andres Gaspar, 31, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
