MONDAY
8:22 a.m. — A theft was reported on Northwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
9:56 a.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired on Southwest Perkins Avenue in Pendleton.
10:53 a.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
2:38 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Motel 6 on Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
2:57 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
6:07 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Shadeview RV Park on Southwest 37th Street in Pendleton.
6:57 p.m. — A man was reportedly siphoning fuel from a riding lawn mower at the Deadman Pass rest area at milepost 228 on Interstate 84.
TUESDAY
3:41 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Northwest Eighth Street and Northwest Furnish Avenue in Pendleton.
7:27 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
10:22 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported at Red Lion Inn on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
9:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Currant Street in Athena.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Shayrena Lenora Johnson, 25, on three charges, including felony first-degree burglary.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Juan Ernesto Brambila, 28, on six charges, including one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance) and two counts for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Tuesday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Jaynette Delice Johnson, 44, on five charges, including one count of felony DUII (alcohol) and two counts of hit-and-run.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Katrina Marie Chamberlain, 33, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Jordan Ryley Smith, 30, on five charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lee Carl Issel, 47, on three charges, including one count of felony attempt to flee police.
•The Oregon State Police cited Aaron Matthew Reinhard, 48, on six charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol).
