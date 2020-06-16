MONDAY
9:06 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Barton Loop in Umatilla.
10:04 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Moore Avenue in Hermiston.
10:08 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Agnew Road in Hermiston.
10:36 a.m. — A vehicle break-in was reported on West Walls Road and Craig Road in Hermiston.
1:17 p.m. — License plates were reported stolen from a vehicle on Southeast Thomas Avenue in Irrigon.
1:30 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northeast 10th Street in Hermiston.
2:00 p.m. — A theft was reported at Banner Bank on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
2:26 p.m. — License plates were reported stolen from a RV at Oasis RV Park on West Highway 730 in Irrigon.
3:55 p.m. — A burglary was reported at Double Tree Restaurant & Lounge on East Main Street in Athena.
4:01 p.m. — A Hermiston woman said she loaned her car to a friend but it hasn't been returned after "several" days so she reported the vehicle as stolen to the Hermiston police.
5:44 p.m. — A theft was reported on Bensel Road in Hermiston.
7:36 p.m. — An assault was reported on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
7:54 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Big River Golf Course on Willamette Avenue in Umatilla.
8:17 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Marina Apartments on Third Street in Umatilla.
11:42 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Dunne Street in Stanfield.
9:38 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Green Acres on Patterson Ferry Road in Irrigon.
TUESDAY
7:35 a.m. — A vehicle window was reported broken on Northeast 11th Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
8:24 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Wayside Market on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
1:17 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Haney Lane in Pendleton.
2:51 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at West County Office on Columbia Drive in Hermiston.
7:12 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle broken into on Southwest Ninth Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Jesus Flores Felix Jr., 23, on two charges, including one count of aggravated assault and one count of felony first-degree vandalism.
Tuesday
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Kaela Marie Lashbrook, 29, on two felony charges for delivery of heroin and possession of heroin.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Wesley Warren Sowers, 41, on two charges, including one count of aggravated assault.
