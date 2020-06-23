MONDAY
6:24 a.m. — A car was reportedly damaged with spray paint on South Main Street in Milton-Freewater.
9:26 a.m. — A car was reportedly damaged on South Main Street in Milton-Freewater.
9:57 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Cobb Road in Milton-Freewater.
10:28 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Southeast Division Road in Irrigon.
11:05 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southeast Third Street in Pendleton.
11:17 a.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Sixth Street in Hermiston.
12:31 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Basket Mountain Road and Upper Dry Creek Road in Milton-Freewater.
1:17 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
2:07 p.m. — The Boardman Fire Department responded to and extinguished a fire in a vehicle that was heading eastbound on Interstate 84 near Boardman.
3:33 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Pendleton Public Library on Southwest Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
5:44 p.m. — Items were reported stolen from a vehicle on Northeast Eighth Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
8:23 p.m. — An assault was reported on East Theater Lane and Northeast Eighth Street in Hermiston.
8:54 p.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at a rental property on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
11:04 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
8:19 a.m. — A theft was reported at Step Ahead Learning Store on North Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater.
10:35 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Isaac Avenue in Pendleton.
11:26 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
12:30 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Hailey Avenue in Pendleton.
4:32 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Bailey Lane in Hermiston.
6:23 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
WEDNESDAY
12:34 a.m. — A burglary was reported at residence on Coppinger Lane in Echo.
1:50 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southeast Fourth Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Irma Taeyana Barko, 24, on 11 charges, including one felony tribal count of burglary and one misdemeanor tribal count of assault.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Dwayne Witherspoon, 28, on five charges, including one count of felony first-degree criminal mischief.
•The Oregon State Police cited and released Carl J. Lindbergh, 39, for an outstanding warrant from Marion County on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
