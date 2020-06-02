MONDAY
7:57 a.m. — A person was transported to Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner with injuries suffered after a cement truck tipped over on Cutsforth Road in Heppner.
11:10 a.m. — Police cited and released someone for a reported assault at Homestead Youth Lodge on Southeast 15th Street in Pendleton.
1:55 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
3:40 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Fallen Field on Southwest 18th Street in Pendleton.
3:58 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Southeast Third Street in Pilot Rock.
9:49 p.m. — Police cited and release someone for an alleged theft at Crossroads on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
TUESDAY
8:34 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on East Walls Road in Hermiston.
11:18 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Step Ahead Learning School on North Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater.
12:32 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Wayside Market on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
1:25 p.m. — A burglary was reported at the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce on South Main Street in Pendleton.
4:41 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Fifth Street and Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
6:13 p.m. — A theft was reported at Dave’s Chevron 12th Street Food Mart on 12th Street in Pendleton.
6:17 p.m. — Items were reported stolen from the back of a pickup on Southeast Chase Street in Heppner.
7:12 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater.
8:50 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on First Street in Heppner.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina Marie Fiscus, 43, on three charges, including felony aggravated assault.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Jazsanna Meschelle Leibenguth, 26, on two charges, including felony possession of methamphetamine.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachary Cole Martin, 34, on two felony charges for felony possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance.
