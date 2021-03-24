MONDAY
11:28 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on North Fourth Street in Athena.
8:47 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Third Street in Pilot Rock.
TUESDAY
4:07 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Adams Road in Pendleton.
5:51 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Rio Senda in Umatilla.
7:37 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 48th Drive in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Matthew Colin Lindsey, 45, on six counts, including felony counts of second-degree assault, strangulation, the attempted unlawful use of a weapon and violating parole. He was also charged with other counts of interfering with law enforcement making a report and menacing.
The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Marcial Tiscareno, 32, on two counts of harassment, one count of attempted harassment and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct.
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Luizinho Martinez Penaloza, 27, on one felony count of fourth-degree assault.
The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested James Brian Halfmoon Jr., 23, on one count of resisting arrest and one count of dangerous drugs.
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Hunter Gregory Nettles, 27, on two counts, including one felony count of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of failing to appear in court.
