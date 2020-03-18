TUESDAY
12:11 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Eastside Road in Milton-Freewater.
12:49 p.m. — A woman reported cash and her Social Security card were stolen from her purse at the Hermiston Walmart on North First Street.
2:31 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Birch Street in Pilot Rock.
2:37 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
2:41 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Main Street and Southwest Wilson Road in Boardman.
3:55 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly egged in the 100 block of Southwest Sixth Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
9:35 p.m. — Police responded to a fight on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
