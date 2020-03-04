TUESDAY
8:31 a.m. — A theft was reported at the post office on Kurz Lane and Highway 730 in Umatilla.
12:41 p.m. — Police are investigating a theft that was reported on Southwest Cedar Street in Pilot Rock.
12:52 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Garner's Grocery and Sporting Good on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
2:49 p.m. — A theft was reported on North Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater.
3:39 p.m. — A woman reported her boyfriend stole her vehicle last week on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
5:49 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported at Gentry Storage Building on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater.
7:25 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
7:37 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Salvation Army Thrift Store on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
7:39 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Quail Court in Hermiston.
11:44 p.m. — An assault was reported on Southeast 11th Street in Pendleton.
WEDNESDAY
12:07 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Cottonwood Drive in Hermiston.
