TUESDAY
3:07 a.m. — A robbery was reported on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
9:52 a.m. — A dog was reported by a resident on Northwest Third Street for wandering around the area and killing chickens.
12:35 p.m. — Pendleton police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Pendleton Pupcakes on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
1:44 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on a stop sign at Third Street and Oliver Avenue in Umatilla.
1:49 p.m. — Graffiti was located on a mailbox on Oliver Avenue in Umatilla.
4:34 p.m. — Pendleton policed cited and released a man and woman for theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
6:36 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Dogwood Avenue and North First Street in Hermiston.
6:38 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at South Hills Apartment on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
9:29 p.m. — Hermiston police cited and released someone for theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Henry Burnside for DUII.
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Charles Brian Barker, 47, on five charges, including one count of felony identity theft.
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Wade Tucker Jennings, 42, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.